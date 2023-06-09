Catching up at City Market - Vederian Lowe

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Throughout the summer, we'll be catching up with athletes from around the area at Rockford City Market. It's a chance to have a relaxed conversation to find out what they've been up to after leaving the area.
This week, we're catching up with Vederian Lowe, the former Auburn High School football star who now plays for the Minnesota Vikings. Lowe played his rookie year with Minnesota, getting his most playing time in the regular season finale against the Chicago Bears. Lowe played his college football at Illinois, earning All-Big Ten accolades his junior and senior seasons before being drafted by the Vikings in the 6th round last year.
Lowe will put on his first football camp for kids in Rockford Saturday at Auburn High School, where he helped lead the Knights to a state quarterfinal appearance his senior year.
Tune in tonight at 6 for Catching up at City Market, as Derek Bayne talks with Vederian Lowe.