Catching up at City Market - Naomi Jackson

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Throughout the summer, we'll be catching up with athletes from around the area at Rockford City Market. It's a chance to have a relaxed conversation to find out what they've been up to after leaving the area.
This week, we're catching up with Naomi Jackson, the former Freeport High School soccer star who played a year at Illinois. Jackson is taking some time away from the game as she contemplates her next move. She helped Freeport win its first outright NIC-10 championship in 2021 before heading off to Champaign. She played in nine games as a freshman goalkeeper for the Fighting Illini, winning a Big Ten co-Freshman of the Week honor. Jackson was set to transfer to NIU, but decided not to enroll for this year.
