Carvana barred from doing Illinois business after customer complaints

PHOENIX -- The Illinois Secretary of State's office announced Monday that online car dealer Carvana is barred from doing business in the state until it resolves issues with customers not being able to obtain vehicle registrations and titles.
Illinois Secretary of State Spokesman Henry Haupt told The Sun Times that Carvana's operating license was revoked after investigating consumer complaints.
These grievances regarded titles that were received up to six months late, far outside the 20-day period specified under Illinois law.
Haupt also said that Carvana unlawfully issued vehicle buyers temporary out-of-state registration documents.
Carvana customers have been paying the price for these late documents, with some getting tickets and others fined.
The Illinois Secretary of State has no estimate right now as to when Carvana's business license in Illinois might be restored.
A spokesperson with Carvana said in an email to The Sun Times that the company disagrees "with the state's characterization of both the facets and law leading to this action."
Carvana is known for its bright "car vending machines" where vehicles can be picked up by their buyers.
One of these brightly-lit buildings is in Oak Brook with another planned for Skokie.