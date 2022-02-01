Carlyle Brewing Co. to reopen Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Less than a year after closing their doors for good, Carlyle Brewing Co. is set to reopen their doors.
The brewery posted on their Facebook page Tuesday that they're reopening at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The post reads: "Back in the saddle. Just like the good ole days! REOPENING!"
The brewery, located at 215 E. State St., had its last day on May 29, 2021. At the time, the brewery thanked its customers and said "great friendships were made and many amazing memories will last a lifetime."
The brewery was one of the first businesses that moved into downtown Rockford in an effort to revitalize the area.
There's no word on what made the owners change their mind to reopen. 13 WREX has reached out for more information but we haven't heard back at this time.