Carbon copy Sunday ahead. Conditions remain beautiful and sunny!

ROCKORD (WREX) — Last night brought cooler temperatures, allowing you to open the windows and let your air conditioner take a much needed break after a hot and humid week.
Sunny Sunday:
Last night we welcomed some cooler air into the area as a high pressure kept us dry over night. This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the low 50s and mostly sunny skies. If you have any morning plans, maybe heading to church or Sunday brunch you might want to grab the jacket as it might be a little brisk to start your day.
Similar to Saturday, we warm into the low 80's with plentiful sunshine, low humidity, and calm breezes throughout the day. Overall a picturesque summer day. Tonight we see temperatures in the low to mid 60's with mostly clear skies. We also start to see a more gusty southerly wind pick up which could gust to almost 20 mph.
Chance of showers:
As the high pressure moves out of the area we see some transitions start to impact the weather on Monday. We start dry until the early afternoon on Monday allowing us to see partly sunny skies which will impact temperatures and humidity. Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80's with dew points into the 70's which means that the sticky icky weather returns.
A cold front moves through Monday afternoon, with that we could see a chance of showers and thunderstorms. However, all the ingredients might not be in place to have strong storms.
Most of the area is under a 1 out of 5 for severe potential with all risks on the table. If ingredients line up just right, the biggest concerns will be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, large hail and frequent lightning.
Looking ahead...
Once the cold front passes we see more seasonable conditions take over with sunny skies in the forecast each and every day. Tuesday through Thursday next week stay in the low 80s, with a lot of sunshine. The humidity drops again, so we have pleasant conditions to enjoy.
Hot and humid weather could return for next week with temperatures close to 90 degrees with soupy air moving in. Overall, the upcoming week (except for Monday) remains relatively dry.