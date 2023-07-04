Car goes through backyard after crash in Rockford Tuesday evening

ROCKFORD — An unknown number of people, including kids, were hurt after a crash in Rockford on Tuesday.
Police are investigating after a two-car crash at the intersection of Preston St. and S. Horace Ave. in Rockford Tuesday evening.
Eyewitnesses at the scene tell 13 WREX that one of the cars ran the stop sign at the intersection and crashed into another car. One of the cars then crashed through a fence into a home's backyard where kids were playing.
An unknown number of kids received minor injuries in the incident, but it is not immediately known whether their injuries came directly from the crash.
At least one person has been taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. A number of kids were taken into an ambulance which later took them to another location for further evaluation, according to a 13 WREX crew on scene.
13 WREX has reached out to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office for more information, but have not yet heard back at this time.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will continue to update this article with new details as they become available.