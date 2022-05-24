 Skip to main content
Car crash results in one driver treated for non life-threatening injuries

  • Updated
  • 0
Car crash

GENOA-- On May 24 around 2:30 p.m., two cars were towed from a car crash scene with one driver treated for non life-threatening injuries.

One car was traveling westbound on Melms Road when it came to a stop at Route 23. 

The driver then entered the intersection in front of a second car, who had been traveling southbound.

Both cars were towed from the scene after a crash.

One driver was transported to St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford to seek care for non life-threatening injuries received in the crash.

