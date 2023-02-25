Calm conditions to wrap the weekend up before soggy conditions return

Sunshine and warm temperatures continue into tomorrow, however get the rain gear handy as soaking rain returns for Monday!
Tonight, temperatures drop back into the mid 20s with breezy southwesterly winds. That wind will provide yet another mild day for Sunday. Sunshine and mild weather are expected as temperatures warm to the upper 40s close to 50 degrees!
Another period of active weather returns to start the week. Sunday night clouds start to increase, and areas of widespread light rain showers move in. As the night goes on rain becomes heavier, the heaviest rain looks to fall during the Monday morning commute, a rumble or two of thunder are possible.
The showers continue through the day Monday and starts to wind down during the evening hours. Overall, the Stateline could see up to 1" of rainfall, leading to a lot of puddles on roads, and open fields. Winds gust to 40 mph, adding to the wet and uncomfortable conditions.
We continue to see the up and down temperature trend into the week as temperatures remain mild into the middle of the week before dropping back into the 30s for the end of the week. There is a slight chance for showers both Wednesday and Friday.