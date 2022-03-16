Byron water system improvement project received $2M in federal funds

WASHINGTON (WREX) — Millions of dollars from the federal government are coming to the Stateline.
In April 2021, the House of Representatives announced the introduction of Member Designated Project and Community Project Funding requests.
Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) announced Wednesday that some of that funding will be going to the Stateline, including Byron.
According to Rep. Kinzinger's office, the Byron Water System Improvements Project will receive $2M for their project to help the City of Byron fix a deteriorating water distribution system for the health and safety of residents.
The improvements will also strengthening the existing infrastructure to support existing businesses and entice new development in the area, according to Rep. Kinzinger's office.
The University of Illinois Chicago in Rockford will receive $2 million to expand their services. Northern Illinois University will receive $600,000 for their agriculture consortium project.