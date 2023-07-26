Byron, Hononegah hold joint football practice Wednesday

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values of 100 to 107 degrees.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, De Kalb, Kane and
DuPage Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Byron-Hononegah Scrimmage

BYRON — With just under a month to go before the Friday Night Lights season kicks off, teams have been able to hold joint practices with other programs for the first time.

Teams like Byron took full advantage of this opportunity to see teams they normally don't play in the Fall.

After hosting a scrimmage with 1A Lena-Winslow and 5A Sycamore, the Tigers welcomed Hononegah out of the NIC-10 for their workout.

"To us it's July," said Byron head coach Jeff Boyer. "It's about getting better right now. It's a practice. So, we don't really keep score, we don't really move the ball. It's about getting reps and working against another school." 

Byron plays host to Rock Falls week one while Hononegah hosts Jefferson. 

