Byron, Hononegah hold joint football practice Wednesday

BYRON — With just under a month to go before the Friday Night Lights season kicks off, teams have been able to hold joint practices with other programs for the first time.
Teams like Byron took full advantage of this opportunity to see teams they normally don't play in the Fall.
After hosting a scrimmage with 1A Lena-Winslow and 5A Sycamore, the Tigers welcomed Hononegah out of the NIC-10 for their workout.
"To us it's July," said Byron head coach Jeff Boyer. "It's about getting better right now. It's a practice. So, we don't really keep score, we don't really move the ball. It's about getting reps and working against another school."
Byron plays host to Rock Falls week one while Hononegah hosts Jefferson.