Byron Fire gets new extrication equipment

Byron Fire Protection District

BYRON (WREX) — The Byron Fire Protection District got a $25-thousand grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, allowing the department to get new extrication equipment. Their previous equipment was about 35 years old.

The new equipment will assist first responders by dramatically reducing the time it takes them to safely and efficiently extricate victims involved in motor vehicle accidents. The tools will also give the department the capability to respond to complex incidents involving heavy trucks, as well as cut and spread ultra-hardened steels found in newer vehicles.

"For us this equipment is extremely important," Interim Chief Andy Politsch said. "Automobile accidents, modern technology is getting better for the occupants of the vehicle which makes our jobs a little bit tougher getting into the vehicles in the event of an accident."

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $2.1 million to first responder organizations across Illinois and more than $83,000 in the greater Rockford area.

