Byron celebrates Tigers' second place finish in State Finals

BYRON (WREX) - Byron Tigers Girls Basketball put together one of the school's best seasons with a second place finish in the State Finals. They got to celebrate that on Tuesday with a lot of people who cheered them on along the way.
They've come a long way over the years. From playing in empty gyms during COVID-19, to going on a State run in gyms packed with Byron fans.
Their leading scorer, Ava Kultgen, reflected on how different the atmosphere was just two years ago.
"If anybody could remember back to our COVID days when we were all in masks, there was barely any cheering and all of our parents had to watch online. It was kind of sad for us to play then. It's really hard to get up and play when there's not much camaraderie around you. But then you see our regional championship or even our State game, just all these fans supporting us."
The seniors on the team always took in the cheers from their fan base throughout the deep playoff run.
"They've always been our biggest fans," Senior Brittyn Bielskis said. "They packed every single court in our playoff games. I'm super proud of our town and being able to bring home a state runner up for them."
"To get as much recognition as we did, I think it was really important for a girls program, you don't see that very often," First Team All-Conference Senior Ella Grundstrom said. "To look up to the stands when we were running out at State and seeing everyone there, it was incredible."
A lot of that Byron fan base was there to celebrate the second place finish in State on Tuesday. Especially a lot of the young fans who will take their place one day.
"It was amazing walking out and hearing them cheer," Grundstrom said. "It was really special to me. I hope they can see what it takes to get here and hopefully I can cheer them on in the future."
"I looked out in the crowd and I saw them yelling 'Lady Tigers on three' like (Eric) Yerly wanted them to do and I could see them screaming at the top of their lungs," Bielskis said. "I know that they've been watching us all season and they're proud of us."