...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds gusting 40 to 45 mph expected this
afternoon. Northwest winds gusting to 45 mph expected this
evening behind a cold front.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers or squalls early to
mid-evening may produce bursts of heavy snow, sudden visibility
reductions, and quick accumulations of less than one inch in 30
minutes or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Busch Light to sell special cans to benefit farmers

UNDATED (WREX) — You might be seeing a different type of Busch Light can on the shelves soon.

Busch Light is partnering with Farm Rescue to help raise funds for farmers in crisis.

For each case sold, Busch Light and John Deere will donate $1 to Farm Rescue.

Farm Rescue helps provide planting, harvesting and haying assistance to farm families that have experienced major illness, or natural disaster.

Farm Rescue says their mission is to bridge crises they have an opportunity to continue viable operations. 

There's no word when the cans will be sold. 

