Busch Light to sell special cans to benefit farmers

UNDATED (WREX) — You might be seeing a different type of Busch Light can on the shelves soon.
Busch Light is partnering with Farm Rescue to help raise funds for farmers in crisis.
For each case sold, Busch Light and John Deere will donate $1 to Farm Rescue.
Farm Rescue helps provide planting, harvesting and haying assistance to farm families that have experienced major illness, or natural disaster.
Farm Rescue says their mission is to bridge crises they have an opportunity to continue viable operations.
There's no word when the cans will be sold.