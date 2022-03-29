Bus services from Rockford to O'Hare expanding

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're taking a trip and needed to get to O'Hare Airport, you'll have more options to leave from Rockford.
Coach USA announced they have now introduced dedicated express buses between Rockford and O'Hare Airport in an effort to accommodate growing demand.
Travel to the airport is on the rise and Rockford buses will now conveniently depart every 60 minutes--that's an increase to 17 trips daily.
The increase in trips and dedicated buses will help customers have a wider selection of options to better meet their transportation needs, according to Coash USA.