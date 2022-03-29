 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bus services from Rockford to O'Hare expanding

  • 0
O’Hare Airport
By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're taking a trip and needed to get to O'Hare Airport, you'll have more options to leave from Rockford.

Coach USA announced they have now introduced dedicated express buses between Rockford and O'Hare Airport in an effort to accommodate growing demand.

Travel to the airport is on the rise and Rockford buses will now conveniently depart every 60 minutes--that's an increase to 17 trips daily.

The increase in trips and dedicated buses will help customers have a wider selection of options to better meet their transportation needs, according to Coash USA. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you