Bursts of snow and rain Friday wrap up soggy stretch

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The end of this week's rainy pattern is in sight, but we'll have to get through a few downpours, strong wind gusts, and bursts of snow first.
Wild Friday:
Our rainy pattern comes to an end after Friday. We have more dry time to enjoy compared to earlier in the week. When the rain does fall Friday, we'll have to watch out for downpours and gusty winds.
Friday morning stays dry, then isolated showers develop in the afternoon. These isolated showers are very hit-or-miss, but could produce downpours, graupel (soft hail), and gusty winds. These won't last long, but don't let them catch you off guard.
Outside of the brief scattered downpours, look out for a cool and somewhat windy day. Highs reach the upper 40s, with westerly winds gusting over 35 mph.
Later overnight, the rain and graupel switches to snow and graupel. The bursts of snow and wind create travel hazards and may lead to isolated slick roads. Keep a close eye on the radar Friday evening for those bursts of snow.
Cold weekend:
The weather dries out this weekend, so sunshine is back in the forecast both days. However, the weather really struggles to warm up.
Saturday slowly turns sunny yet turns breezy and cold. Temperatures only rise to around 40 degrees. Northwest winds gust up to 30 mph, creating wind chills in the 20s to low 30s throughout the day.
Sunday provides a mostly sunny and calmer day, but again we barely hit the 40s.
Back to spring next week:
Next week provides much of the same as this week, at least in terms of weather conditions.
Another rainy stretch may set up between Tuesday and Thursday. Wednesday may be the most active day, with heavier rain and thunderstorms possibly in play. Because the weather cools off into the 30s at night, we may see some snow mix in with the rain. We should be dry again at the end of the week.
The weather stays in the 40s early in the week, then consistently gets into the 50s throughout the rest of the week. That is pretty close to average for the end of March.