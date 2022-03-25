Bursts of rain and later snow wrap up our soggy week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With most spots starting out dry this morning, showers will return later today potentially even bringing snow.
Wild Friday:
This morning is off to a brisk but quiet start as most showers are away from our area. We still see a drizzle through the morning before some showers return later this morning and into the afternoon.
Temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 40's with isolated showers bubbling up into the afternoon. These may bring heavy but quick bursts of heavy rain, even graupel or a thunderstorm is possible. Some areas may even dodge the showers entirely so keep an eye out for these showers later today.
A Wind Advisory will also go into effect later this afternoon at 1 p.m. for Stephenson county and 3 p.m. for Lee, Ogle, Winnebago and DeKalb counties with sustained winds to reach 20-25 miles per hour and gusts up to 45 miles per hour. These gusts may even be stronger under the isolated showers. The advisory is set to expire at 3 a.m.
As our temperatures will drop, some of the isolated activity will change over into snow. The evening and overnight hours may see isolated heavy bursts of snow as overnight lows fall to the middle 20's. With the windy conditions, visibility may be limited in these localized areas. Grassy surfaces may see up to half an inch of accumulation under the heavier pockets of snow.
These showers will exit overnight as we'll start Saturday morning dry but colder.
Weekend:
Our weekend will be off to a brisk start with temperatures warming out of the 20's in the morning. Breezy conditions will remain with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour.
Saturday will feature partly sunny conditions as cooler temperatures set in. Forecast highs are set to reach into the upper 30's. The weekend will stay quiet as winds slowly die down into Sunday.
More sunshine will return for the end of the weekend, but temperatures will remain cool with another day into the upper 30's despite more sunshine. Winds will also be weaker for a beautiful but cooler spring day.