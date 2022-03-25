 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Gusty snow showers late this afternoon and this evening likely
to cause temporary sharp reductions in visibility...

Showers this afternoon are likely to change from more rain and
graupel to snow showers during late day into this evening. Some
of these snow showers are likely to be heavy, as well as produce
strong wind gusts in excess of 40 mph underneath them. The
combination of the snow and winds will cause sharply reduced
visibility. The quick movement of the showers as well as pavement
temperatures above freezing should keep any snow accumulations
primarily on grassy surfaces, where localized amounts over one
half inch are possible.

The rapidly varying visibility with the forecast snow showers may
lead to temporary hazardous travel in places late today and
tonight. Motorists should allow extra travel time, including
during this evening's commute.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 to 45
mph expected, with higher gusts probable under showers.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, La Salle, Grundy and
Livingston Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Also, travel could be difficult in high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds in conjunction with rain and
especially snow showers could result in sharp, periodic
reductions in visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Bursts of rain and later snow wrap up our soggy week

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With most spots starting out dry this morning, showers will return later today potentially even bringing snow. 

Wild Friday:

This morning is off to a brisk but quiet start as most showers are away from our area. We still see a drizzle through the morning before some showers return later this morning and into the afternoon. 

DMA IBM Long Range.png

Temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 40's with isolated showers bubbling up into the afternoon. These may bring heavy but quick bursts of heavy rain, even graupel or a thunderstorm is possible. Some areas may even dodge the showers entirely so keep an eye out for these showers later today. 

WREX 2016.png

A Wind Advisory will also go into effect later this afternoon at 1 p.m. for Stephenson county and 3 p.m. for Lee, Ogle, Winnebago and DeKalb counties with sustained winds to reach 20-25 miles per hour and gusts up to 45 miles per hour. These gusts may even be stronger under the isolated showers. The advisory is set to expire at 3 a.m. 

tonight 1.png

As our temperatures will drop, some of the isolated activity will change over into snow. The evening and overnight hours may see isolated heavy bursts of snow as overnight lows fall to the middle 20's. With the windy conditions, visibility may be limited in these localized areas. Grassy surfaces may see up to half an inch of accumulation under the heavier pockets of snow.

These showers will exit overnight as we'll start Saturday morning dry but colder. 

Weekend:

weekend preview JB.png

Our weekend will be off to a brisk start with temperatures warming out of the 20's in the morning. Breezy conditions will remain with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour. 

Saturday will feature partly sunny conditions as cooler temperatures set in. Forecast highs are set to reach into the upper 30's. The weekend will stay quiet as winds slowly die down into Sunday. 

More sunshine will return for the end of the weekend, but temperatures will remain cool with another day into the upper 30's despite more sunshine. Winds will also be weaker for a beautiful but cooler spring day. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

