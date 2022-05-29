Burritt Memorial Service in Winnebago celebrating 120th year

WINNEBAGO -- Now in its 120th year, the Burritt Memorial Service will be held May 29 at 2 p.m. at the North Burritt Cemetery located at 8200 Cemetery Road in Winnebago.
The speaker for the service is Sergeant Jeremy Graham, U.S. Army.
The reading of the Gettysburg Address, Roll Call of the Honored Dead in Burritt Cemeteries, and the playing of "Taps" will all be part of the service.
In the event of rain, the service event will be held instead at Burritt Church, located at 9378 Trask Bridge Road in Rockford.
Please call Richard McCray at 815-964-0094 if there are any questions regarding the event.