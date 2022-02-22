Building Trades Career Expo brings students and community members together

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hundreds of local students and community members looked at careers in the trades Tuesday.
The 2022 Building Trades Career Expo returned to the Stateline Tuesday after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, 30 South Beloit students were on hand learning about what it is like to work in the trades.
Emily Roer, College and Career Director at South Beloit, says students can learn a lot about what they want to do in their careers.
"It's one thing for a student to talk to someone and hear about what they do," Roer says. "It's another thing for students to actually see and put their hands on an activity to participate in."
This year's expo will be going on through Thursday at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Training Center, located at 4525 Boeing Dr.