Brutal cold temperatures to end the week before we jump back to mild conditions

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Brutal cold temperatures this morning leads to a chilly day ahead. Temperatures rebound into the weekend ahead.
Waking up this morning temperatures are in the single digits below zero however breezy northwest winds are making the wind chill drops to -20° or colder. These conditions can lead to frostbite within 30 minutes if you aren't careful. Layer up and cover up as much exposed skin as possible.
Sunshine returns for the day however provides little warmth as temperatures get into the single digits. Wind chill values still remain in the teens below zero for the day ahead.
The harsh cold leaves just as quickly as it arrived, temperatures jump back above freezing for the weekend. Daytime highs return to the low to mid 30's for Saturday, skies remain partly cloudy. Sunday sees similar temperatures however skies turn cloudier.
Spring like conditions return to the Stateline next week as temperatures may get close to 40°. Our next chance to see precipitation looks to be mid-week. Right now, it looks like a chance of some rain mixed with some freezing rain to snow late in the week.