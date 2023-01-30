Brutal cold temperatures return for the first time this year!

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunshine and cold temperatures continue into the week ahead. Bundle up and stay warm over the next few days!
Sunshine may have returned today but it provided little to no warmth this afternoon. Tonight, skies clear out and temperatures tumble fast into the teens below zero. For that reason, The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for some of the Stateline.
From 10 p.m. tonight until 9 a.m. Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll Counties are under this advisory. Southern Wisconsin is under the advisory from 9 p.m. until 10 a.m. which includes Green, Rock and Walworth Counties.
Expect wind chills around 20 to 25 degrees below zero tonight. Use caution outside and wear the appropriate winter weather clothes as frostbite could occur in as little as thirty minutes if skin is unprotected.
Tuesday morning will be bitter cold so remember to keep the winter weather clothes handy at the bus stop! Tuesday is similar to today's weather however with a lot more sunshine. Afternoon highs will only reach the lower teens as wind chills will stay below zero all day long.
Temperatures tumble again Thursday night into Friday. Friday's highs will drop into the lower teens. The weekend will bring back the 30's as the weather still remains dry. Active weather looks to return into next week.