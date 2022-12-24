Brutal Cold Continues for the Weekend, Before the Stateline Warms Back Up.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Brutal cold temperatures and wind chills continue into Christmas and may not return to above freezing until next week.
A Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 11 AM tomorrow, has replaced the Winter Storm Warnings across the area. Temperatures tumble back below zero tonight and winds remain quite gusty.
That being said use caution if traveling outside as frostbite can occur within 30 minutes of being exposed. The blowing and drifting snow should improve some by Saturday evening and into Sunday.
Conditions improve a little bit for Christmas Day as sunshine returns, temperatures rise back to the low teens. However, it still will be cold as wind chills remain in the teens to 20s below zero, so put on all the winter gear out before stepping outside.
After a dry, but quiet holiday our focus shifts to an incoming "clipper" system for late Sunday night into Monday morning. This system looks to start during the late evening hours and continue into the day on Monday.
If you have any travel plans for Monday morning, there could be just enough snow on the roads to make for some slippery travel. Any accumulations remain to a dusting to 2 inches of fluffy snow for our area. Keep an eye on the forecast to see how much that may slow you down as you head back to work early Monday.
The rest of next week gradually warms up by mid-week. We could be back into the 40s or warmer with rain showers by the end of next week.