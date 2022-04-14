Brisk weather settles in for a long stretch

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather may struggle to get back into the 50s for several days in a row. Quiet and calmer weather goes hand-in-hand with the brisk conditions.
Chilly weekend:
Temperatures may have a hard time getting into the 50s through early next week. That means a brisk weekend for us.
Breezy winds hang around on Friday, but they won't be nearly as strong as Thursday's. Look for west winds to gust up to 30 mph. The weather turns mostly cloudy, with a few isolated flurries or sprinkles during the day. Neither precipitation type should amount to much more than a dusting, and many spots remain dry.
The weather only warms up to around 50 degrees for a 2nd day in a row.
This weekend starts out sunny yet remains a little brisk and breezy. Saturday's winds gust to 25 mph from the northwest. Temperatures stay in the middle to upper 40s.
We get the middle to upper 40s again on Sunday, but this time with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and calmer winds.
Slowly warming:
Another chance for showers develops Sunday night, with a rain/snow mix possible. Accumulations look to remain light and dry up by Monday morning.
Next week begins brisk and again in the 40s. We return to the 50s between Tuesday and Wednesday. The middle of the week looks soggy with a round of rain.
We may get the 60s and 70s back late next week.