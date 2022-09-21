Brisk weather arrives in time for the start of Fall

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We don't always see the weather line up with the official start of the season, but this year we get cooler air arriving as Autumn begins.
Temperatures take another plunge overnight now that the rest of the cold air floods in. Conditions last night stayed in the 70s; overnight we fall to the upper 40s. The sky clears out while winds remain breezy.
Fall officially begins at 8:04 pm during the autumnal equinox. The weather lines up accordingly. Temperatures struggle to warm despite a lot of sunshine. We get into the upper 50s to low 60s, but that's it. This kind of weather is much more like mid-October.
Thursday night gets close to frosty territory. The overnight lows fall to the low 40s, with low-lying spots possibly into the upper 30s. Frost isn't likely, but we get close.
Friday isn't much warmer as we stay in the low 60s. Partly cloudy weather slides in, with a slight chance for rain Friday night.
A brief rebound into the 70s is possible Saturday, then the 60s take over for a while into next week.