Brisk weather arrives in time for the start of Fall

  • Updated
  • 0

Brisk temperatures are likely the next few days and nights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We don't always see the weather line up with the official start of the season, but this year we get cooler air arriving as Autumn begins.

Temperatures take another plunge overnight now that the rest of the cold air floods in. Conditions last night stayed in the 70s; overnight we fall to the upper 40s. The sky clears out while winds remain breezy.

Tomorrow Whole Day Planner.png

Fall officially begins at 8:04 pm during the autumnal equinox. The weather lines up accordingly. Temperatures struggle to warm despite a lot of sunshine. We get into the upper 50s to low 60s, but that's it. This kind of weather is much more like mid-October.

tonight 1.png

Thursday night gets close to frosty territory. The overnight lows fall to the low 40s, with low-lying spots possibly into the upper 30s. Frost isn't likely, but we get close.

Friday isn't much warmer as we stay in the low 60s. Partly cloudy weather slides in, with a slight chance for rain Friday night.

A brief rebound into the 70s is possible Saturday, then the 60s take over for a while into next week.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

