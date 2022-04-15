Brisk and showery conditions today, lead to a seasonable week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Quiet, calm and brisk conditions continue into the weekend. We could see some showers today so make sure you have that umbrella handy!
Hopping back into chilly temperatures:
Conditions today are not a wash out by any means today, just some isolated to scattered April showers. Temperatures remain seasonable in the upper 40s to low 50s across the board.
The breezy winds stick around today and are noticeably calmer than they were yesterday. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy this morning before turning mostly cloudy this afternoon.
Clouds are slow to exit the Stateline as a high-pressure system moves in tonight. Allowing for temperatures to drop back into the upper 20s to low 30s, skies remain mostly clear with light and variable winds.
Holiday Weekend outlook:
Brisk and breezy conditions continue into the start of the weekend, although skies remain sunny for Saturday. Temperature wise Saturday looks to be in the upper 40s with a west northwest wind that starts out calm but ends up increasing to 15 to 20 mph by the afternoon.
Sunday skies turn cloudy with similar conditions to Saturday, temperatures in the mid to upper 40s with calmer winds.
Spring Returns?:
Another chance for showers develops Sunday night, with a rain/snow mix possible. Accumulations look to remain light and dry up by Monday morning.
Next week begins brisk and again in the 40s. We return to the 50s between Tuesday and Wednesday. The middle of the week looks soggy with a round of rain.
We may get the 60s and 70s back by next weekend!