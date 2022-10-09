Bright sunny skies expected today and into the week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Another perfect day is on tap for the region. A few fair-weather clouds may pop up throughout the day. Fantastic weather continues into the week ahead.
Sunny Sunday:
Good morning! It's going to be another chilly start this morning with temperatures in the upper 30's to low 40's across the area. We gradually warm into the upper 40's to low 50's by the mid-morning hours.
Skies remain sunny and winds shift from the west to the southwest. While generally light in nature we could see a few stronger gusts. Because of the breezy conditions, low relative humidity, and dry ground the afternoon hours might have a chance for some fire weather conditions.
Clouds start to pop up into the afternoon as a weak cold front moves through the Stateline. A few isolated sprinkles are possible from this frontal passage, however most if not all the area stays dry.
Overnight temperatures remain in the upper 30's to low 40's with partly cloudy skies.
The week ahead:
The weather pattern stays warm and dry with wall-to-wall sunshine expected throughout the week ahead. Skies turn cloudy as a strong cold front moves in for Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperatures are gradually expected to warm each day. Monday daytime highs in the upper 60's to low 70's, by Tuesday we could reach the low to mid 70's.
Showers and unsettled weather return by mid-week due to that strong cold front. Once that passes, we see colder temperatures return to wrap up the week.