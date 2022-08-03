 Skip to main content
Brief break in the humidity coming before the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The air turns a little more comfortable for the second half of the week. Very muggy air returns as soon as the weekend, however.

Spotty showers and possibly a quick storm stick with us for the rest of the evening. The morning showers and storms took out a lot of energy from the atmosphere, resulting in severe storms firing up and staying to our east. 

frost heads up.png

A cold front sweeps through later tonight, bringing an end to the muggy air for a short while. Overnight, temperatures cool to the upper 60s under a clearer sky.

Thursday remains warm and a lot more comfortable. There is still a touch of humidity in the air, but we won't be at muggy levels. Look for a sunny sky through the day and highs in the low 80s.

Comfort Index Skycam.png

Friday is similar, with highs in the middle 80s and sunny weather. The end of the work week is also the end of the drier air.

A warm front works through by Saturday, boosting temperatures back into the low 90s and spiking the humidity again. The heat index may jump to the upper 90s. We won't see much shelter from the heat with a bright sunny sky overhead.

Sunday stays in the 90s, then showers and storms try to work back into the region. We eventually cool back off into the low 80s early next week.

