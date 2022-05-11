Bridge projects begin on May 11 on Illinois 64 and 72

DIXON -- The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that construction on three bridges on Illinois 64 and Illinois 72 in Ogle County begin today, May 11.
The projects are:
- Illinois 64 over the Rock River in Oregon
- Staged construction with one lane of traffic maintained in each direction
- Illinois 72 over Black Walnut Creek west of Stillman Valley
- One lane of traffic with a barrier wall and temporary traffic signals
- Illinois 72 over Kilbuck Creak east of Davis Junction
- One lane of traffic with a barrier wall and temporary traffic signals
All projects will involve bridge deck patching and are expected to be complete by June 15.
Motorists are urged to consider alternate routes, allow for extra time for travelling through the area, and refrain from using mobile devices.