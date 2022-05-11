 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Abnormally High Heat and Humidity for May Today...

Very warm temperatures will peak in the 89 to 93 degree range
this afternoon across inland areas of northern Illinois and
northwest Indiana. Combined with a humid air mass, heat index
readings will peak in the upper 90s with even a few locations
topping 100 degree heat index readings, especially in north
central Illinois. While there will be reprieve in lake adjacent
counties that will work its way further inland during the mid
afternoon, areas well inland will see no relief this afternoon.

This heat and humidity combined with light winds can catch folks
off guard especially this early in the season. Take extra
precautions today including for those partaking in after school
activities outside. Drink plenty of fluids and limit the time of
outdoor strenuous activity or exercise. If you must be outside
for a prolonged period of time today, wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing when possible and take frequent breaks.

Bridge projects begin on May 11 on Illinois 64 and 72

  • Updated
  • 0
Illinois Department of Transportation IDOT logo

DIXON -- The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that construction on three bridges on Illinois 64 and Illinois 72 in Ogle County begin today, May 11. 

The projects are: 

  • Illinois 64 over the Rock River in Oregon
    • Staged construction with one lane of traffic maintained in each direction

  • Illinois 72 over Black Walnut Creek west of Stillman Valley
    • One lane of traffic with a barrier wall and temporary traffic signals

  • Illinois 72 over Kilbuck Creak east of Davis Junction 
    • One lane of traffic with a barrier wall and temporary traffic signals

All projects will involve bridge deck patching and are expected to be complete by June 15.

Motorists are urged to consider alternate routes, allow for extra time for travelling through the area, and refrain from using mobile devices. 

Tags

Recommended for you