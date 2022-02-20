Bridal Expo brings local businesses and brides-to-be together

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As many brides know, planning a wedding can be difficult, which is why one local business created a one-stop shop for local businesses to network.
More than 30 local vendors were at Franchesco's Ristorante in Rockford today, showing brides-to-be the services that are available in the Stateline to make wedding planning a little bit easier.
At Franchesco's annual Bridal Expo Sunday, planners, photographers and decorators were promoting their services and helping the future brides shape their dream wedding.
Danica Keeton, owner of Weddings by Danica, says events like these help local businesses thrive.
"It allows us to meet people, in person, where they're at, while they're interested in planning they're wedding, so it gives us a lot of great leads," Keeton says. "It just allows us to meet some great members of our community as well."
Participants were able to receive prizes and a grand prize of $1,000 towards a reception at Franchesco's.