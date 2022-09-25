Breezy, cool and sunny conditions ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Most of the Stateline remains dry today except for some spotty showers towards the east right along the WI/IL border. Sunny, cooler and drier conditions are ahead.
Sunday evening outlook:
This morning has remained mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers towards Walworth and McHenry Counites. These showers will remain scattered in nature as dry air is working its way into the area.
Clouds look to clear by 4 p.m. at the latest. Temperatures today reach the upper 60's however will still be cooler due to a noticeable northwest wind gusting to almost 35 mph this afternoon. While winds ease this evening, we will still notice them to start the week. Tonight, expect temperatures to drop into the upper 40's with mostly clear skies and light winds again.
Crisp start to the week:
While we see sunny conditions ahead, temperatures will be unseasonably cool throughout the week. Temperatures for Monday sit in the low to mid 60's with the breezy northwesterly winds. Overnight temperatures sit in the upper 30's to low 40's with clear skies.
Tuesday through Thursday will be the coolest with temperatures only reaching the upper 50's to low 60's with the breeze continuing. With clear skies overnight we could see some patchy frost in some of the cooler spots in the Stateline, overnight temperatures drop into the upper 30's to low 40's.
Weekend outlook:
By the end of the week, we see a high-pressure system move in bringing with it some warmer air in the forecast. Friday remains sunny with temperatures warming to the mid to upper 60's. Sunny skies stick around into the weekend with warmer temperatures into the low 70's possible.