Breezy, cold and soggy conditions continue into the start of the work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Soggy and cooler temperatures continue tonight and into tomorrow. If you have any plans keep the umbrella handy as heavy rain is expected.
A slow-moving low-pressure system will continue to impact the area into the start of the work week. Part of the area has already seen almost 3 to 4 inches of rain fall over the course of the day.
Moderate to heavy rain continues across portions of the Stateline tonight and will gradually taper off before picking up in intensity early tomorrow morning.
Because of the heavy rain the National Weather Service of Chicago has issued a flood watch. The flood watch expires tomorrow morning. Remember a warning means that water levels are above flood stage or could be in the future. If you or someone you know lives along the rivers and streams should take caution.
Temperatures continue to be chilly in the upper 50's to low 60's across the area. Perfect weather to stay inside with a movie or football. Tonight, temperatures drop slightly into the low to mid 50's. Similar temperatures are expected for the start of the work week.
The low-pressure system stays put for most of the day on Monday, so cooler temperatures and drizzly conditions are here to stay to start the work week. Winds start to pick up behind this system gusting close to 30 mph at times!
This whole system leaves the Midwest by Monday evening, allowing for drier and warmer mid-week, similar to last week. Temperatures gradually climb from the low to mid 70's on Tuesday to the low to mid 80's by Saturday.
There is a chance for a cold front to bring more showers by next weekend however there is still plenty of time to iron that forecast out!