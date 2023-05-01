 Skip to main content
BREAKING: 50-year-old man dead after overnight shooting

Rockford Police Department RPD Generic

UPDATE: At 6:20 a.m., the Rockford Police Twitter account posted that the 50-year-old man ultimately succumbed to his injuries sustained in the shooting on Wedel Avenue.

ROCKFORD — One man is suffering life-threatening injuries after he was shot overnight. 

Officers are investigating near the 1700 Block of Wedel Avenue, according to a tweet sent just after 1 a.m. 

Rockford Police is asking the public to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story and we'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.

 

