BREAKING: 50-year-old man dead after overnight shooting

UPDATE: At 6:20 a.m., the Rockford Police Twitter account posted that the 50-year-old man ultimately succumbed to his injuries sustained in the shooting on Wedel Avenue.
ROCKFORD — One man is suffering life-threatening injuries after he was shot overnight.
Officers are investigating near the 1700 Block of Wedel Avenue, according to a tweet sent just after 1 a.m.
Rockford Police is asking the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and we'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.