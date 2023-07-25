Brandt, Hackman close out Rockford Junior Tournament Series with wins

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A couple of Ogle Co. golfers finished off the Rockford Area Junior Tournament Series in style. Maison Brandt of Byron won the boys Aldeen Junior Tournament by firing a 78, good for a three stroke win over Aaron Lorenz and Zeke Harezlak, who both shot 81. Dillon Nebiu shot 82 to take the top spot in the 15-16-year-old flight. Thatcher Muldowney won the 13-14-year-old flight with an 85, while Nolan Rondone (11-12) and Carson Huels (9-10) won their respective nine-hole flights.
Oregon's Ava Hackman took the top spot for the girls, shooting an 83 in her first time playing Aldeen. That was good for a four stroke victory, beating out Lexi Morrow (87) and Celia Turner (88). Leah Hunter won the 15-16-year-old flight with a 96, while Ella Pierson was the only won competing in the 13-14-year-old flight. Rory Sweet (11-12) and Brooke Cizerle (9-10) won their respective nine-hole flights.