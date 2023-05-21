Boylan Soccer headlines top five plays of the week from around the area

ROCKFORD — It's been a busy week in the high school sports world as the spring season nears an end.
Playoffs are well underway and with several big games, came several big plays.
Here is the top five plays from the past week:
5. Boylan's Johanna Hawley sets up Vivian Campa for the header.
4. Belvidere North's Peyton DeBruyne hits shot from long range to break 0-0 tie and help lead her team to the regional win.
3. RVC Shortstop Jenna Turner makes a diving snag, helping RVC advance to the National Tournament that begins on Tuesday.
2. Byron's Ava Kultgen adds to her already impressive highlight reel with a long range shot giving Byron the lead. However, Byron would lose to Alleman in the sectional semifinal.
1. Coming in at number one, we head back to Boylan where it's Johanna Hawley again, this time making moves hitting a fantastic shot en route to a 7-0 shutout win in the Regional Championship. The win would be capped off by a heartwarming moment where Senior Maggie Schmidt awarded the Regional Trophy to injured senior Izze Fritz.
Boylan now goes on to play Burlington-Central on Tuesday.