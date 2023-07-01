Boylan hoopers past and present gather for first annual Alumni game

ROCKFORD — Basketball players from Boylan's past and present were back in Rockford on Saturday for the First Annual Boylan Alumni game.
The girls kicked things off with the alumni taking on the current Boylan Lady Titans team.
The alumni team showed it's dominance beating the Lady Titans 59-45.
It's worth noting recent grad Maggie Schmidt helped lead the alumni to the win.
The boys followed and featured a good list of alumni that came back.
One of them was current Rockford Regents Forward Kevin Diemer.
He hasn't been back in the Boylan gym in about four or five years but says returning for a game like this means so much.
Oh, it's everything I get to play with my brother today too, which is great," he said.
"I got to help Coach Mack out earlier this week at a camp here and just really special to be able to stick around and come back you know, it's awesome."
Diemer says it's a special feeling being able to represent his city while playing the sport he loves.
"I mean, my family has got to watch me play basketball my whole life," he said.
"I've developed a pretty cool relationship with a lot of people in Rockford and it's just special. I'm just blessed that people like like to play and we get a chance to play today."
More alumni games are in the works at Boylan High School.