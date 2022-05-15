Boylan High School students show off their art projects

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the 2021 school year gets set to wrap up over the next few weeks, students at Boylan High School took Sunday to look back on all their work in the fine arts.
The school showcased works from poetry, to visual arts to performances from the choir and orchestra.
Boylan High School music teacher Claire Strominger says the showcase is a great chance for students to learn how to talk about their art with everyone from the families to total strangers.
"It's great to see all of the seniors and even the underclassmen be able to showcase their artwork being able to explain their artwork to family, friends, strangers, that way they can really showcase their talents," Strominger said.
The school holds the event every year.