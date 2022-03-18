 Skip to main content
Boylan High School receives donation to remodel athletic facilities

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local high school will be making improvements to athletic facilities over the summer.

Boylan Catholic High School says they have received a $1 million donation to remodel their auxiliary gym and weight room.

The new space will be called the Vincent E. McGuire Performance Center, named after a teacher who served at Boylan for almost 50 years.

School officials made the announcement during their spring pep rally on Friday.

The work will begin in the summer, starting phase one of the school's Beyond Initiative.

The new space is expected to be finished by the time students head back to class in the fall.

