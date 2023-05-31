Boylan High School announces addition of Lacrosse in 2023-24

ROCKFORD — Boylan Catholic High School announced Wednesday that the school will begin offering Lacrosse as an IHSA athletic program in the 2023-2024 school year.
For several years, Boylan students have participated in Lacrosse on a club level, recruiting fellow classmates to play with the Rockford Razorbacks Lacrosse Club.
After seeing the interest in the creation of a school-associated program, Boylan administration has decided to make an official Titan Lacrosse team, which will play under the Boylan name and logo.
Lacrosse will be a spring sport, and the inaugural team will be coached by two Boylan alumni and current Razorbacks coaches: Bob White ‘85 as Head Coach and Danny McGee ‘18 assisting.
The team will start at a Junior Varsity level, allowing the program room to grow through its first season.
With this new addition, Boylan will become the only school in the Rockford area to offer the sport above club level.
The team will often travel to play against schools to the east toward Chicagoland.
“We hope that the addition of the Boylan Lacrosse program will further increase our students’ athletic involvement at our school,” says Boylan Athletic Director Paul Heitkamp.
“We have had Boylan students playing lacrosse outside of Boylan for years, so it will be great to finally have them playing under the Titan name and wearing the green and white.”