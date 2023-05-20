Boylan Girls Soccer shuts out Dixon to advance to sectionals

ROCKFORD — Boylan and Dixon met at Boylan on Saturday for a chance to play Burlington-Central in the sectional semi-finals next week.
The Lady Titans made sure they were prepped and ready to go in the regional final first, knowing they needed to put the pressure on Dixon early.
They did just that.
Vivian Campa would get the scoring underway with her first of two goals five and a half minutes in.
Senior Maggie Schmidt, Johanna Hawley and Kyra Cruickshank would add goals as well en route to a 7 to 0 shutout win over Dixon.
Boylan Head Coach Taylor Meyers says she is ready to play a familiar opponent in a familiar setting.
"It is going to be a very competitive matchup," she said.
"We played them before in a similar sectional setting and lost 1-0, but I think we have a different team and were hungry."
Meyers adding that while winning the regional crossed one milestone off the list, there's still more work to be done.
"This is one goal of ours but we have a lot more to meet and we're gonna go in there playing with confidence and be ready for whatever."
Boylan and Burlington-Central go at it Tuesday Night at 4:30 in Burlington.