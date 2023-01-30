 Skip to main content
Boylan girls hold off Lutheran in non-conference clash

  Updated
Boylan girls hoops huddle

Boylan's girls basketball team defeated Rockford Lutheran, 63-56.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A late third quarter run helped Boylan pull away from Rockford Lutheran, as the Lady Titans picked up a hard-fought win, 63-56. The two teams battled back and forth for much of the game, but Boylan went on a 10-0 run to close out the third quarter and take a lead into the fourth quarter.

Lutheran cut it to as close as five points in the final minute, but couldn't make enough plays down the stretch to pull off the comeback. These types of heated games will serve the teams as well as they gear up for the playoffs, which begin in a couple of weeks. 

In other good crossover clash in the NUIC, 1-A top-ranked Galena knocked off Orangeville, 50-32, ending Orangeville's 15-game winning streak. Gracie Furlong led Galena with 30 points, while Whitney Sullivan had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Lady Broncos.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

