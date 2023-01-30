Boylan girls hold off Lutheran in non-conference clash

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A late third quarter run helped Boylan pull away from Rockford Lutheran, as the Lady Titans picked up a hard-fought win, 63-56. The two teams battled back and forth for much of the game, but Boylan went on a 10-0 run to close out the third quarter and take a lead into the fourth quarter.
Lutheran cut it to as close as five points in the final minute, but couldn't make enough plays down the stretch to pull off the comeback. These types of heated games will serve the teams as well as they gear up for the playoffs, which begin in a couple of weeks.
In other good crossover clash in the NUIC, 1-A top-ranked Galena knocked off Orangeville, 50-32, ending Orangeville's 15-game winning streak. Gracie Furlong led Galena with 30 points, while Whitney Sullivan had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Lady Broncos.