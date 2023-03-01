Boylan celebrates Wickson's history-making state championship

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Netavia Wickson walked into the Boylan gym to the beat of the drum, after beating everyone on the way to becoming Rockford's first girls wrestling state champion. She got a hero's welcome.
"It was kind of overwhelming but it was a good feeling just to see all my school supporting me," Wickson said.
She started wrestling ten years ago, after watching her brothers do it. Now she's flourishing at the high school level.
"I hope that it's motivation for other girls just to try something new," she said. "Don't be scared to try anything. You might like it."
Wickson is not the only state champ from the area. Freeport's Cadence Diduch won her 2nd straight title, as did Hononegah's Angelina Cassioppi, while Rose Cassioppi is at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado for her senior year after winning a state title last year. They serve as a support system for one another.
"It feels great because we grew up wrestling together," Wickson said. "We were the few girls in this area to wrestle so I feel like we grew up together in this sport. We have a great friendship."
"They used to have to wrestle boys all the time," said Dathan Wickson, his daughter's coach. "Getting Illinois to sanction girls wrestling to perform at that high level. We remember when you just had to wrestle boys and that's tough on girls."
Wickson just has one last message for anyone who doubts girls wrestling.
"Girls can do it, too," Wickson says.
She showed and proved that, returning as a state champion.