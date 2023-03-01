Boylan celebrates Wickson's history-making state championship

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Illinois...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Green, Rock and Winnebago
Counties.



.The combination of recent rains and snowmelt is resulting in rises
on area rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 245 AM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Some roads become flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township in Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, some minor flooding develops in Sugar River
Park, including the boat ramp.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.7 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 5.1 feet tomorrow
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.1 feet on 07/15/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 12 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Thu  Fri  Sat  Sun
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   4.74  1 pm 3/01   5.1  4.8  4.0  3.6

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        4.74  1 pm 3/01         0.80       5.10  6 am 3/02


&&

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Swanson Road in Roscoe downstream to
Shorewood Park in Loves Park, including the Latham Park gauge.

* WHEN...From Sunday evening to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Boathouses threatened along the river in
Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 7.1 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Prairie Hill Road downstream to Swanson
Road in Roscoe, including the Rockton gauge.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Low-lying structures are threatened along
Edgemere Terrace near Roscoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Boylan celebrates Wickson's history-making state championship

  • Updated
  • 0
Netavia Wickson celebration

Netavia Wickson got a pep assembly in her honor Wed. at Boylan.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Netavia Wickson walked into the Boylan gym to the beat of the drum, after beating everyone on the way to becoming Rockford's first girls wrestling state champion. She got a hero's welcome.

"It was kind of overwhelming but it was a good feeling just to see all my school supporting me," Wickson said. 

She started wrestling ten years ago, after watching her brothers do it. Now she's flourishing at the high school level.

"I hope that it's motivation for other girls just to try something new," she said. "Don't be scared to try anything. You might like it."

Wickson is not the only state champ from the area. Freeport's Cadence Diduch won her 2nd straight title, as did Hononegah's Angelina Cassioppi, while Rose Cassioppi is at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado for her senior year after winning a state title last year. They serve as a support system for one another.

"It feels great because we grew up wrestling together," Wickson said. "We were the few girls in this area to wrestle so I feel like we grew up together in this sport. We have a great friendship."

"They used to have to wrestle boys all the time," said Dathan Wickson, his daughter's coach. "Getting Illinois to sanction girls wrestling to perform at that high level. We remember when you just had to wrestle boys and that's tough on girls."

Wickson just has one last message for anyone who doubts girls wrestling.

"Girls can do it, too," Wickson says.

She showed and proved that, returning as a state champion.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

