Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor and Roscoe native Tara Sheetz reflects on 10 year anniversary

ROSCOE (WREX) - Monday marks the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing. Tara Sheetz, a Roscoe native, ran in the marathon on the fateful day that doesn't feel that long ago.
"It feels like it was just yesterday," Sheetz said. "It was really hard to believe it was actually 10 years ago."
She had just crossed the finish line in the 2013 marathon and went to the medical tent before everything changed.
"I was running the race and crossed the finish line," Sheetz said. "I was having an asthma attack, so I went straight to the medical tent. I was being treated for an asthma attack and that's when the first bomb went off. Shortly after, the second bomb went off. At the time, it felt you're in a fog. You're just in survival mode."
Sheetz’s experience from that day shows tragedy goes beyond just the physical wounds.
"Over time, you think you're doing fine," Sheetz said. "Then you'll hear about something and you're like, 'wow, that really impacts me’ — I wasn't injured by the bombs physically, but I saw the carnage.”
The tragedy didn't stop Sheetz’s love of racing, with her competing in the Boston Marathon the following year.
"I still want to keep doing the things I love and try to power through," Sheetz said. "I try to use something that was negative to try to make me stronger. Be positive, because we can't change what happened, but I think we can all learn from it."