Boone, Winnebago County list of area cooling centers

The Community Action Agency of Boone and Winnebago Counties have provided a list of cooling sites in the area to offer air-conditioned relief during times of extreme heat.
Winnebago County Sites
- The Carpenter’s Place
1149 Railroad Ave. Rockford, IL
Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Rockford Rescue Mission
715 W. State Rockford, IL
Open 7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Or Open 24/7 for persons needing overnight shelter
- City of Rockford Health & Human Services Department
612 N. Church St. Rockford, IL
Open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Loves Park City Hall (gymnasium)
100 Heart Blvd. Loves Park, IL
Open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Boone County Sites
- Belvidere Public Safety Building
615 N. Main St. Belvidere, IL
Open 7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Area State Authorized Sites
- Belvidere Oasis/Illinois Tollway
East of Belvidere Toll Plaza on I-90
Open 7 days a week for 24 hours