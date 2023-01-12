Boone County Sheriff investigate multiple deaths in Poplar Grove

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — A man and woman have been found dead in Poplar Grove from gunshot wound injuries resulting from a domestic violence.
On Wednesday, January 11 around 11:45 p.m., Boone County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of the 200 block of Thornhill Road in Poplar Grove for a death investigation.
Once Boone County Sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene, two individuals, one man and one woman in their early 40s, were found deceased.
It appears that both subjects died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.
Boone County Sheriff's Detectives and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Technicians responded to the scene.
Preliminary investigation shows that the deaths are the result of a murder, suicide resulting from a domestic violence.
The investigation is currently ongoing and the names are not being released at this time.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports that there appears to be no danger to the community as a result of this incident.