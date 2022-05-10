Boone County holds 6th Annual 'Build-A-Bike' event

BELVIDERE -- Boone County is celebrating its sixth year of its "Build-a-Bike" program on Wednesday, May 11.
Local businesses and sponsors team together to donate bicycles and accessories to children.
The goal of the program is to give kids the opportunity to stay active and discover the joys of biking.
Build-A-Bike is geared towards families who may not otherwise be able to afford bicycles and cycling accessories.
The children are pre-chosen by local elementary schools to receive a bicycle, helmet, locks, lights, and goody bag.
This year, 120 bicycles will be donated.
The event will include bounce houses, a community information corner, food trucks, ice cream sandwiches, and bike sizing services.
Build-A-Bike will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hamblock Ford Lincoln dealership at 1800 North State Street in Belvidere.