 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boone County Community Foundation 2022 Scholarship Recipients

  • 0
Scholarship
By Andrew Carrigan

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) —The Boone County Community Foundation (BCCF) has announced its 2022 scholarship recipients. 

BCCF is honored to award 28 deserving graduates and post-graduates from North Boone, Belvidere, and Belvidere North High Schools a total of $81,600 in new and renewal scholarships.

These gifts of education range in interest areas such as teaching, business, attending community college and more.

Below are the scholarships and their recipients:

  • Wilbur and William Cummings Memorial Education Scholarship
    • Faith Bartz
    • Emma Marten
    • Crystal Sotelo
    • Sarah Vallee
  • Wilbur and William Cummings Renewal Scholarship
    • Steven Grabowski
    • Jessica Ochoa
    • Allison White
    • Alaina Coen
    • Tate Bauman
    • Abigail Houk
    • Paige Stolp
  • Bob & Betty Edwards Memorial Scholarship
    • Payton Korst
    • Kourtney Olsen
  • JoAnne & Warren Emry Scholarship
    • Tate Bauman
    • Jazmine Guzman
  • Dave Graham Memorial Education Scholarship
    • Christian Rodriguez-Hernandez
    • Sarah Vallee
  • Hugh K. and Alice Iles Funderburg Scholarship Fund
    • Brian Flaherty
    • Brandon Massman
    • Emma Walberg
  • Hugh K and Alice Iles Funderburg Renewal Scholarship
    • Noah Anderson
    • Carter Huff
  • Margery Hinrichs Scholarship Fund
    • Kaden Finnestad
    • Aiden Krup
    • Grace Reza
    • Jadyn Vail
  • NBFPD #3 Fireman’s Association Jake Schoepski Memorial Scholarship
    • Jenna Poole
    • Riley Rankin

Congratulations to the 2022 scholarship recipients and best wishes on your continued success!