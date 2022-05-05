Boeing plans to relocate headquarters to Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON – Boeing announced today that it has plans to move its headquarters from Chicago to Washington D.C.
U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released a statement regarding the proposal:
“Boeing’s decision to leave Illinois is incredibly disappointing—every level of government in our state has worked to make Chicago and Illinois the perfect home for Boeing’s headquarters for the past 20 years.
We are working together to ensure Boeing leadership both understands how harmful this move will be and does everything possible to protect Illinois’s workers and jobs.”
The New York Times reports that the company pledged to keep about 500 employees at its downtown Chicago headquarters when it moved in two decades ago.