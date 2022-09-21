Body found in rural Winnebago County Tuesday identified

UPDATE: WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in a death investigation announced by county authorities earlier Wednesday.
The Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 33-year-old Ashlee Gosnell, of Rockford.
Officials say the coroner was called to a death investigation in a wooded area in the 3500 block of Rotary Rd. just before 8:30 p.m. Gosnell was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office says they performed an autopsy on Gosnell Wednesday, saying the cause of death remains unknown pending further investigation.
This is a breaking news update. 13 WREX will provide updates to this developing story as they become available.
The original story, published at 11 a.m. Wednesday, is posted below.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY — On Tuesday, September 20, Winnebago County Sheriff's Detectives found a body of a deceased adult female in the 3500 block of Rotary Road.
A death investigation is currently being conducted by the Winnebago County Sheriff.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death and identify the body.
Additional details about the investigation are not being released at this time.