Body found in Rock River is tied to Wisconsin death investigation

ALTOONA, WI (WREX) — UPDATE: Rockford Police confirms with 13 WREX the remains recovered from the Rock River earlier this week are tied to the death investigation in Altoona, Wisconsin.
Officers in Altoona, Wisconsin were contacted by the Rockford Police Department regarding the identification of a residents body that was located.
Investigators from the Altoona Police Department, Rockford Police Department, and Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation were led to a residence on St Andrews Drive in the City of Altoona which prompted a large police presence in the area.
The investigation remains active, and officers will remain in the area.
Officers believe this is an isolated incident and have no indication the public is in danger.