BMO and IceHogs renew partnership with new name and renovations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A popular downtown Rockford entertainment hub will now be known by a new name.
The BMO Harris Bank Center in downtown Rockford will now be known as the BMO Center.
Officials from the City of Rockford as well as the BMO Center and the Rockford IceHogs made the announcement Thursday, featuring the new renovations that are nearly completed.
BMO also announced a nine-year extension of the naming rights to the building, extending a partnership between the City and the IceHogs since 2011.
BMO Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor Kathy Weber says they are proud to be investing in downtown Rockford and supporting the community in the process.
"I think it's growth in the community and our commitment to this downtown area," Weber says. "I love to see that we take advantage of the river and all the different events that happen in the Rockford community."
Officials also got to show the new renovations to the BMO Center which will greet fans as they walk into the IceHogs home opener against the Chicago Wolves.
Some of the new features that fans will see this year include fresh carpet and paint in the suites as well as a brand new team store.
Ryan Snider, President of Business Operations for the IceHogs, says the building the new fan experience was a journey.
"It's a 40-year-old building, but it's a 40-year-old building with great bones," Snider says. "We just needed to come back through and renovate a little bit. It was like one of those home improvement shows."
By far, the most notable renovation to the BMO Center are huge video boards which will hang above the ice. The boards are still getting installed, but officials say they will be a big part of the new experience.
The BMO Center's General Manager, Gretchen Gilmore, says that while the deadline is fast approaching, the fans will certainly get a great show.
"We were hoping to have a few more days to test it out and play with the new toy a little bit," Gilmore says. "We'll have it ready and we'll have a great show for you on Saturday."
A community staple is entering a new era, as thousands upon thousands go into the stands for the IceHogs and numerous other events for the area to enjoy.