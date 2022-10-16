Blustery and cold start to the week!

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A weak cold front moved through this morning bringing colder winds and colder temperatures for the start of the week ahead.
The day ahead:
We started the day with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40's clouds gradually got cloudy and the winds started to pick up. These winds are going to be rather gusty into the evening gusting upwards of 35 mph at times.
A weak cold front passed this morning ushering in the colder air behind it. Tonight, temperatures drop into the upper 20's to low 30's with mostly cloudy skies and blustery winds. Colder conditions are in the forecast for the start of the week ahead.
Start of the week:
Starting the week, we will feel more like January rather than the middle of October! Temperatures are going to be quite cold for this time of year, Monday stays mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 30's to low 40's with gusty northerly winds making it feel like it is only in the 20's!
Because of the wind direction and cooler temperatures there is a slight chance to see some flurries or graupel falling from the sky Monday afternoon to early evening. No accumulation is expected just a light dusting on colder surfaces.
Similar conditions are in store for Tuesday and Wednesday except temperatures will be in the low to mid 40's with sunny skies and calmer winds.
After Wednesday we gradually start to feel like October with temperatures returning to the low to mid 50's with sunny skies and light winds. By the weekend we could see some late summer time warmth return getting to the low to mid 70's by Saturday and Sunday.